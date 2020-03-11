Adrian Posts Message to Liverpool Fans After Atletico Madrid Defeat

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian posted a message of regret on his Twitter account after the Champions League holders crashed out at the last 16 stage to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

The Reds took the game to extra time thanks to Georginio Wijnaldum's header and went ahead in the tie when Roberto Firmino converted at the second attempt, having seen his original effort bounce back off the woodwork.

However, Atleti turned things around surreally quickly as Adrian's poor clearance led to Marcos Llorente's first of the night before the former Real Madrid midfielder netted a second, taking the aggregate score to 3-2 in the visitors' favour.

Substitute A lvaro Morata wrapped up the scoring late on, leaving Liverpool defeated in their attempt to defend the crown they won when they beat Tottenham 2-0 at Wanda Metropolitano last year.





Adrian, who also appeared sluggish for the second and third goals he conceded, posted a message to ​Liverpool fans after the game.

He posted: "​ Very sad and disappointed for the result tonight [Wednesday], clearly not what we were expecting.





"Thanks to all the fans for the support, we still have big objectives ahead this season. Liverpool always comes back."





Wednesday's loss signalled the first time Jurgen Klopp has lost a two-legged European tie with Liverpool, having reached one Europa League final and two ​Champions League showpieces during his time at Anfield.

Very sad and disappointed for the result tonight, clearly not what we were expecting. Thanks to all the fans for the support, we still have big objectives ahead this season.@LFC always comes back pic.twitter.com/sMVqQqp4qF — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) March 11, 2020

Attention will now turn to wrapping up the Premier League title, though there remain doubts over whether the current football season will finish due to the outbreak of coronavirus.





Leagues across Europe have postponed upcoming fixtures but England is yet to do so, bar the Manchester City-Arsenal game. Leicester players are self-isolating after a few of their players exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, though their match against Watford on Saturday is yet to be postponed.

An ​announcement on the pan-European Euro 2020 competition is due at some point next week, while a ​UEFA meeting involving its 55 member associations has also been scheduled.