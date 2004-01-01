Alisson praises Jurgen Klopp's half-time team talk in Atletico Madrid victory

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has hailed Jurgen Klopp for saying 'the right things at the right time' in the Reds' 3-2 win away at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

Superb goals from Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita saw Liverpool race into an early two-goal lead at the Wanda Metropolitano, before Antoine Griezmann grabbed a brace to levels the scores before half-time.

The Frenchman was sent off just after the break and Liverpool secured the three points courtesy of a Salah penalty, but Alisson said that Klopp's half-time team talk was a real game-changer.

"The boss is a master at saying the right things at the right time," he said, via James Pearce. "He said the right things at half-time. We would have liked to create more chances against 10 men but it's hard when a team parks the bus."

Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane all went close to scoring Liverpool's third, but they eventually found their way through when Mario Hermoso clumsily tripped Diogo Jota in the box and Salah tucked away the resulting penalty.

Jota thought he had given away a spot kick of his own for tripping Jose Gimenez, but the decision was overturned after a VAR check and Liverpool clung on.

Jurgen Klopp told BT Sport after the game that Atletico's game plan was perfect in response to going behind, and it helped 'swing momentum' their way before the sending off.

The German also admitted that he wasn't fussed about how Liverpool played as long as they secured the victory, as they were in need of a 'dirty win' to get by Atletico.