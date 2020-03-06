Alisson to Miss Champions League Second Leg Against Atletico Madrid With Hip Injury

​Liverpool's hopes of reaching the quarter finals of the Champions League have taken a further hit, with Jurgen Klopp ruling goalkeeper Alisson out of the second leg against Atletico Madrid.

The Brazilian will be absent with a muscle injury in his hip, having missed 11 games in all competitions earlier in the season with a calf problem, with Klopp confirming that he would miss this weekend's game 'and next week for sure'.

Adrian, his de facto replacement, will be thrust into the starting lineup against Bournemouth on Saturday as he attempts to recover from throwing one in against Chelsea in midweek.

Better news was provided on captain Jordan Henderson, who will miss the weekend's game as he continues to come back from a hamstring injury but could feature on Wednesday night at Anfield against the 2016 Champions League finalists.

Without Alisson in the Premier League and Champions League this season, the Reds have kept just two clean sheets in ten games – against northern powerhouses Sheffield United and Burnley – while they have lost two of their three full games since captain Henderson went down injured.

This weekend's game against Bournemouth has the feeling of being a sideshow, a warm-up of sorts ahead of the major midweek business of the Champions League, with the Reds now incapable of going unbeaten but holding a 22-point lead at the top of the table.

Things in Europe are significantly less clear-cut, with Atleti taking a 1-0 lead to Anfield thanks to a Saul Niguez goal and smothering defensive performance at the Wanda Metropolitano in the first leg.

