Alvaro Morata a Doubt for Atletico Madrid's Champions League Tie at Liverpool

​Atletico Madrid have been dealt a big injury blow ahead of their Champions League round of 16 second leg against Liverpool, with striker Alvaro Morata a doubt to feature at Anfield.

The Spaniard is training alone in the gym following a thigh injury he sustained during Atletico's 2-2 draw with Sevilla in La Liga at the weekend.

Los Rojiblancos boast a narrow 1-0 advantage against Liverpool following the first leg, but know they will have to be on top of their game if they are to knock out the European champions and secure a place in the quarter-finals.

According to Marca (via ​Sport Witness), Atletico are still hopeful that the 27-year-old can play a part at Anfield despite his fitness concerns.

​Morata has scored 11 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions this season and is the club's leading goalscorer in ​La Liga, most recently netting in their recent meeting with Sevilla - a result that leaves Atletico fifth in the table following a dismal league campaign.

While Morata's goal return is far from sensational, he is a crucial outlet for Simeone's side and will be sorely missed by ​Atletico on Wednesday if he's unavailable.

He is likely to be their best hope of finding an away goal - they have found scoring difficult throughout the 2019/20 campaign, registering just 31 goals in 27 La Liga games.

The return to fitness of club-record signing Joao Felix has bolstered Simeone's attacking ranks, with the Portugal international having netted twice in his last three appearances.

​Diego Costa has got some more game time under his belt following a prolonged spell in the treatment room, with the former ​Chelsea man making his comeback during the first leg of this tie.

However, his second spell at Atletico has been rather unsuccessful, scoring just 14 goals in 61 games since returning to the club.