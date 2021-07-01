Atletico Madrid 'willing to negotiate' with Liverpool over Saul Niguez

Atletico Madrid are open to selling midfielder Saul Niguez to Liverpool, who have him earmarked as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after his contract at Anfield expired at the end of the 2020/21 season - spurning offers from Barcelona and Bayern Munich to head to the French capital.

Liverpool's pursuit of a successor to Wijnaldum has seen them linked with a number of different midfielders from all over Europe, with Spain international Saul the latest name thrown in the mix.

La Razon report that Atletico are 'willing to negotiate' with Liverpool over a potential transfer as they look set to wrap up the signing of Udinese and Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul.

Saul is open to leaving the Wanda Metropolitano this summer, and is 'seduced' by the idea of playing in the Premier League, a possibility that Liverpool could present him with.

However, it's noted that Liverpool retain an interest in Hoffenheim and Austria star Christoph Baumgartner, who impressed with his performances at Euro 2020.

Saul, who turns 27 in November, has made 337 appearances for Atletico in all competitions, and was part of the side that pipped rivals Real Madrid to La Liga's title last season.

Saul won La Liga with Atletico last season | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

He's also won two Europa Leagues with the club, as well as one Copa del Rey, one Supercopa de Espana and UEFA Super Cup. He rose to international fame with a stunning solo goal against Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2016, though Atletico were beaten by Real in the final.

Despite making 19 appearances for Spain's national team, he was overlooked for a place in their Euro 2020 squad, with head coach Luis Enrique even opting to take only 24 players in his squad despite having the option to take 26.