Atlético Madrid Players 'Angered' by Jürgen Klopp's Play-Acting Claims

​Atlético Madrid's players have been angered by Jürgen Klopp's allegations that they were play-acting in their Champions League clash with Liverpool on Tuesday night.

The German boss believed the Atléti players were trying desperately to get key man Sadio Mané sent off after he was booked on 40 minutes, and Klopp ultimately decided to hook the Senegal international at half time.

Told there's no injury to Sadio Mane. Don't think it's that Jurgen Klopp doesn't trust the player, but rather that he doesn't trust the referee to not be conned into sending him off. — David Lynch (@LynchStandard) February 18, 2020

Dressing room sources told ​ESPN that Atlético's squad were angered by the accusations and that they felt as if it was important that ​Liverpool should instead be 'gracious' in defeat. They were frustrated that the Reds' boss hadn't focused more on his own side's issues given that they 'didn't get a shot on target in 90 minutes'.

This reaction comes after Klopp confirmed that Mané's premature substitution at half time was as a result of fears that he could receive a second yellow card from referee Szymon Marciniak, rather than as a result of any injury.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, via ​ESPN, Klopp said: "I was afraid that his opponent would go down if ​Sadio only took a deep breath.





"After 30 minutes, three Atlético players were on the ground, not even injured. The plan was to get Sadio out of the game with a [second] yellow card."

The Liverpool boss wasn't the only person to complain, as left-back Andy Robertson and Ballon d'Or runner-up Virgil van Dijk also commented on Atléti's antics. Robertson said: "They started falling over and getting under the skin a bit."





Van Dijk then added: " That is the way they play, it's Spanish football."





With Los Rojiblancos taking an early 1-0 lead in the tie, the second leg at Anfield is set to be an entertaining contest. Liverpool have a remarkable record at home and performed wonders to reach the ​Champions League final with a dramatic 4-0 comeback over Barcelona last year.



