'Bad Loser' Jürgen Klopp Questions Diego Simeone's Tactics After Atletico Madrid Loss

Liverpool's dreams of defending the Champions League title came crashing down on Wednesday night as Atlético Madrid escaped from Anfield with a 3-2 win after extra-time to steer themselves through to the last eight.
The Reds dominated possession and even held a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino, but a late flurry of strikes from Atlético, some Adrian errors and 1,000,000 saves from Jan Oblak ultimately proved too much to handle.
Speaking after the game (via the club's official website), Jürgen Klopp was understandably disappointed by the result. Here's what he had to say.
On the Performance & Result
On Adrián's Mistake
Atlético bagged their first goal of the game following a poor clearance from goalkeeper Adrián, whose sloppy pass eventually gifted Marcos Llorente a crucial goal.
"Tonight of course, that pass was not really helpful. Adrian is a super player, I love the boy, but it is in this moment the wrong decision, or he didn’t hit the ball right. I don’t know.
On the Impact of the Result on the Season
"So from now on we will watch the Champions League instead of being part of it. But everybody knows we will come again and go again. Thank you to everybody who helped us on that ride. But now it’s over, I cannot change that anymore. But there will be no impact."
On Atlético's Tactics & Being a 'Bad Loser'
“I don’t understand with the quality they have the football they play. They could play proper football but they stand deep and have counter-attacks.
“We accept it of course but it doesn’t feel right tonight. I realise I am a really bad loser, especially when the boys put such an effort in against world-class players on the other side who defend with two rows of four.
“If I would say all the things that was on my mind I would come across as the worst loser in the world. So I’d better stop.
