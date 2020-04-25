Divock Origi Reveals Process Behind Iconic 'Corner Taken Quickly' Goal Against Barcelona

What would you give for a Champions League knockout game right now?





Luckily - through the joys of the internet - there's a plethora of great games out there that deserve rewatching, none more so perhaps than that miraculous semi final second leg victory for Liverpool over Catalan giants Barcelona in last season's Champions League.





As the enforced break from football continues, Liverpool's Belgian striker Divock Origi has been shedding light on his role in that incredible European comeback.





Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

With Liverpool trailing 3-0 from the first leg, unlikely hero Origi led the charge, opening the scoring early on before grabbing the famous winner late in the second half after Trent Alexander-Arnold's ingenious quick corner.





As reported on the Liverpool's website, Origi's split second connection with his teammate made all the difference.





He revealed: "When I was looking I could see Trent looking up and I think we made brief eye contact and I could see that he was going to do something instinctively, so when he whipped that ball in I looked up before I could kick the ball and I saw that Pique and Ter Stegen were more in the middle and the left side was open.





"It was quite a hard shot and I was just happy! When it went in, it happened so quick. Even mentally to realise it takes a while and it was a key moment."





While the right back's delivery often gets the plaudits, the finish itself by Origi was by no means easy. Nonetheless, it sailed past Ter Stegen into the roof of the net, sending the Anfield crowd into hysteria.





Although there were many notable comebacks in the last season's elite European competition, the rampant nature of Liverpool's victory was unmatched, with Origi explaining: "I do think that we were really, really, super motivated and we were on it.





"I remember focusing on what I had to do because it was such an important moment so maybe for Barcelona it didn’t work to their advantage that the atmosphere was so loud and that we pressed them so high and obviously we took risks as well because we knew we had to score goals."





This approach has undoubtedly been taken into games this season, with Jurgen Klopp's men often looking unplayable from the outset of most matches. While Origi has not been as influential to the side as last year, his Champions League heroics mean he remains a firm fan favourite nonetheless.



