FA Asked Joe Gomez if He Wanted to Press Charges Against Raheem Sterling Following England Bust-Up

​Joe Gomez was asked by the Football Association if he wished to report Raheem Sterling to the police, after the pair were involved in a physical altercation while on international duty in November.

The incident came the day after the Reds' 3-1 Premier League victory over City, with Gomez sustaining a small scratch under his right eye during the confrontation.

It was ​reported at the time that Sterling instigated the scuffle by approaching his Three Lions team mate in the canteen, grabbing him by the neck and saying: "you think you're the big man now?"

Immediately after the event, the FA asked Gomez if he wanted to press charges on the forward but he declined to do so and the pair made amends soon after, according to the ​Daily Mail. The 22-year-old also gave his backing for the Citizens star to remain with the England squad soon after the scuffle.

Sterling was quick to apologise publicly for the incident, posting the following message on ​social media.

"First and foremost everyone knows what that game means to me," he said. "Everyone knows that I am not that way inclined and more to the point, both Joe and I have had words and figured things out and moved on.

"We are in a sport where emotions run high and I am man enough to admit when emotions got the better of me. We move, this is why we play this sport because of our love for it. Me and Joe Gomez are good, we both understand it was a 5-10 second thing. It's done, we move forward and not make this bigger than it is. Let's get focus on our game on Thursday."

The bust-up led to the 25-year-old being dropped from the England team that faced Montenegro, in a decision that attracted criticism from a number of prominent football pundits - with ​Liverpool also unhappy with the ​decision.

During that game Gomez was strangely booed by a section of the Wembley crowd, a move that Sterling voiced his opposition to on social media.

Source : 90min