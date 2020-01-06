Fiorentina Owner Opens Door for Liverpool & Juventus Target Federico Chiesa to Leave

​Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has admitted that star player Federico Chiesa can leave if he wants, as long as there is a favourable offer.





The winger has been a key player for Fiorentina since he broke into the first team in 2016, emulating his father Enrico Chiesa, who scored 45 goals in three seasons for the Viola.





The younger Chiesa has continued his fine form this season netting three goals and providing five assists in 16 appearances, and is said to have attracted interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Juventus, Inter, Liverpool and Chelsea.

It would now seem that the path for Chiesa is clear to leave should he want to, after Commisso admitted he is open to an exit.





"I have already spoken to his father Enrico," he told Italian station Lady Radio, as quoted in the ​Mail Online.

"I have come here to Florence seven times since I bought Fiorentina and we've seen each other many times.

"I have been talking to Enrico and Federico. If he wants to leave, he can go, but only if there is an offer in favour of Fiorentina.

"I'd like to have players who can become leaders like (Gaetano) Scirea, (Franco) Baresi, (Paolo) Maldini, (Fulvio) Collovati, (Francesco) Totti or (Giancarlo) Antognini."

The 22-year-old is said to be admired by ​Liverpool who are keeping tabs on him, despite having already signed Takumi Minamino ealier this month.

According to reports in Italy they will face competition though from Juventus and Inter who would be interested in taking Chiesa from the Stadio Artemio Franchi if he refuses to extend his current contract, which expires at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Chiesa is expected to be an important part of Italy's squad for the European Championships this summer after earning 17 caps for the Azzuri already.



