Ilkay Gundogan Reveals Why He Snubbed Liverpool for Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has explained that he rejected a move to Liverpool and a reunion with former manager Jurgen Klopp in order to step out of his comfort zone.
Gundogan worked with Klopp during their time together at Borussia Dortmund, but signed with City in 2016, choosing to work with Pep Guardiola as a way to challenge himself.
Reports suggested that his former manager wanted to bring him to Merseyside in 2016, a year after Klopp himself made the move to Liverpool.
Speaking to FantasyPL, as quoted by the Mirror, Gundogan explained his desire to improve himself.
"I wanted to leave Dortmund in Dortmund and didn't want to think about the time I had with him when I was joining a new club. That was a bit of the reason why I didn't want to join Liverpool."
He will hope to add European success to the list, as City resume the chase for their first-ever Champions League this month. They travel to the Santiago Bernabéu to face Real Madrid in the first leg of their last 16 encounter.
Source : 90min