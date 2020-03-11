Inquiry Launched Into Coronavirus Impact of Liverpool vs Atlético Champions League Clash

Liverpool City Council have launched an investigation into ​the impact Liverpool's Champions League clash with Atlético Madrid had on the spread of the coronavirus.

European matches across the continent were being staged behind closed doors or postponed altogether when the pair played in front of 52,000 fans at Anfield on 11 March in the last 16 of the competition.

The fixture was the last major football game to be played in England, with the Premier League and Football League seasons suspended two days later.

According to ​BBC Sport, the Mayor of the ​Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram has called for an independent inquiry, which will be undertaken by Liverpool City Council and John Moores University.

A spokesperson told BBC Sport: "Liverpool City Council, alongside partners at the University of Liverpool and John Moores University, have agreed to explore any impact of Covid-19 as a result of the Atletico Madrid match at Anfield on 11 March.





"Liverpool City Council's public health team, alongside partners, is currently assessing the size and scope of the project.

"As the city's current focus is very much on dealing with the pandemic, no timescale or date has yet been set for the completion of the work and when it will be reported."

3,000 ​Atletico Madrid supporters travelled to Liverpool to watch the game, despite fans in Spain not being able to watch their own team play at home at the time as a result of the outbreak.

The inquiry was commissioned by Liverpool's mayor Joe Anderson, who told the ​Liverpool Echo: "I have asked Matt Ashton (Liverpool's public health director) and his team to conduct a full investigation into any potential link between that match and the situation with coronavirus in the city.





"We want to come to a view as to whether that decision had an impact on the people of this city and I've asked Matt to work with the universities to see if the data can give us an indication of that.

"I said at the time that the fact that the Madrid fans were unable to attend matches in their home city but could travel to a game in Liverpool was absurd, but the government and UEFA decided the game should go ahead."