Jamie Carragher Reveals the Key Area Liverpool Struggled in During Atletico Madrid Loss

​Jamie Carragher has claimed Liverpool's lack of creativity in midfield was one of the major contributing factors that resulted in their 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Reds failed to create a chance of note at Wanda Metropolitano as Diego Simeone's side kept Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah quiet, the latter two being substituted before full time.

However, former Liverpool defender Carragher remains confident the Reds will put in a much better display in the second leg at Anfield, but added that the side's issues in midfield were exposed against a resolute Atletico team.

Talking to Viasport after the game, he said (via ​the Daily Express): “Well it was a really frustrating night for Liverpool. We knew how Atletico would play, Jurgen Klopp knew.





“But the big thing you don’t want to do in games like this is concede the first goal - and so very early from a set-piece. Sometimes it happens, little bit of luck and it rebounds and they go 1-0 up.





“Liverpool didn’t get too frustrated but they couldn’t create anything, they don’t have real creativity, certainly in midfield. That’s always been a problem.

“But I think tonight [Tuesday] you have to say Atletico defended really well and the important thing for Liverpool was not to lose their discipline, and get a red card or go down to ten men, and to make sure the game stayed at 1-0 and not 2-0.





“At 1-0 I still think Liverpool have a great opportunity of going through. If it had gone 2-0 I think Liverpool would have been nearly out. So at 1-0 Atletico deserved it, they had the better chances, but Liverpool will be a lot better at Anfield.”





Jurgen Klopp's men now return to league action on Monday night, when they take on struggling ​West Ham as they look to take another step closer to their maiden ​Premier League title.