Jurgen Klopp hails 'dirty' Liverpool win over Atletico Madrid

Jurgen Klopp has said he was not fussed about how his Liverpool side played in their 3-2 win at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, insisting it was the kind of game where only the result mattered.

The Reds initially surrendered a two-goal lead but came roaring back in the second half to see off the challenge of ten-man Atletico.

Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita both scored in the opening 15 minutes, and Klopp was surprised with how quickly his side started.

"It was a tough game, we expected that," he told BT Sport. "We did surprisingly well in the beginning I would say, we didn't expect [Atletico] to be that defensive.

"It was 5-3-2 but the two strikers were involved in the defending and the other eight players defended the centre really well. It was not too easy.

"We scored two wonderful goals, we played really good football. But then it was 2-0 and Atletico are obviously not that bothered about not having possession, so we give the first goal away - we can definitely defend that better. Second goal was nice play but we had gaps.

"Then we get into half-time, 2-2, I think everyone in the stadium thinks this is going in one direction. But we thought we'd give it a proper try again and played a solid second half in an intense game for both teams. We get a penalty, [Antoine Griezmann receives a] red card, and then obviously it's in our favour."

Klopp was clearly worn out from the emotional toll the game took on him, and admitted that he didn't care how Liverpool played as long as they got the job done at the Wanda Metropolitano.

"It was a tough game, honestly how we win it I couldn't care less," Klopp sighed. "The dirty wins are the really important ones. When we are flying we get the wins anyway, but on a night like this the wins are really massive."