Jurgen Klopp Has Done Himself No Favours - But Atletico Madrid Loss Is a Bitter Pill to Swallow

​So used to special European nights at Anfield that quickly write themselves into Champions League history, it's fair to say that Jurgen Klopp handled himself with all the grace of a reversing dump truck without any tires on following Liverpool's exit from the competition at the hands of Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening.

The Reds were looking to overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit, and appeared on their way to doing so after grabbing a long-awaited second goal in extra time. However, a Marcos Llorente-inspired Atletico roared back (with a little helping hand from Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian), scoring thrice in 14 minutes to dump the defending champions out of Europe's elite competition.

Come the final whistle, it was clear for all too see that Liverpool boss Klopp was bubbling away in his post-match press conferences, likely still astounded by his first European knockout defeat over two legs with the Reds.

The German was quick to ​take aim at Atleti's rather negative tactics, and the self-proclaimed 'bad loser' was ready to show his disdain for Diego Simeone's tactical master plan.

Whether it's complaining about the wind, or the hectic fixture list, or even the newly-discovered trigger of the coronavirus, Klopp has cut an increasingly impatient figure in the media. On many occasions, the 52-year-old's temper tantrums earn him little in the way of respect from football fans, and tend to show the disappearance of the happy go-lucky coach that first embraced English football with such enthusiasm.

Perhaps made more difficult by the weight of expectation at ​Liverpool, or the fact that the Reds just aren't very used to losing this season, Klopp's press conference rants can be quite a spectacle, and often leave the former Borussia Dortmund manager with egg on his face.

But on this occasion, you can see where Klopp's frustrations lie.

Following a match in which the term 'one-way traffic' would be a gross understatement, the Reds' lack of cutting edge proved pivotal. While Liverpool created more chances than you could shake a stick at, they failed to kill the game off in regulation time, instead relying on the uncertainty of extra time - all while knowing an away goal for ​Atletico Madrid would change the entire atmosphere inside Anfield.

If it wasn't for the wasteful finishing of Liverpool's attacking line, or the superhero performance from Jan Oblak in the Atleti goal, the Reds would have found their way into the next round of the Champions League.

Atleti had no interest of venturing forward during the 90 minutes, instead parking two rows of four in front of Oblak's net, with even the striking partnership of Diego Costa and Joao Felix playing a greater defensive role than they did going forward.

⚪️ Jan Oblak secures #UCLMOTM prize after THAT stunning display at Anfield 



 He'll be one of four players you can vote for to claim the Player of the Week crown  pic.twitter.com/P9iSPWThkR — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 11, 2020

And yet, under circumstances in which Liverpool usually struggle, the world champions thrived, taking 34 shots, racking up 71% of possession and winning 16 corners over the course of the game.

Liverpool put in one of their vintage European performances, and one of their best of an incredibly dominant campaign - yet still fell short...somehow.

Atletico's lack of interest in 'playing proper football', as Jurgen Klopp described it, and their consistent and frankly embarrassing play acting made for some pretty grim viewing at times, but Simeone did what he does best: shithouse his way to victory.

And, in many ways, you have to admire that.

But Klopp didn't. Instead, he cut a frustrated figure; one who had organised his team to play with such gusto and intricacy, but still came up second best to a side that rarely forayed beyond the half-way line.

In essence, it felt for long periods like a FIFA game, in which you carve open the opposition repeatedly, only to fall foul of a couple of pacy counter-attacks in the dying embers of the match. And we all know how annoying FIFA is, don't we?

While Klopp may need to choose his words a little more carefully in the future, he can still undoubtedly take pride from another fantastic performance from his side on the big stage. The Reds were dynamic, inspiring and relentless, and should feel a little hard done by not to have put their name in the hat for the quarter-final draw.

However, it was Liverpool's own mistakes that cost them dearly, and left them unable to defend their ​Champions League crown.