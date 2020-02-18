Jurgen Klopp Issues Jordan Henderson Injury Update Ahead of Atletico Madrid Clash

Jurgen Klopp has revealed Jordan Henderson is available for Liverpool's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.
The England international has been absent since suffering a hamstring injury during the 1-0 loss at Wanda Metropolitano three weeks ago, missing the wins against West Ham and Bournemouth and the losses to Watford and Chelsea.
Speaking ahead of the round of 16 fixture, Klopp said Henderson is ready but did not add whether the former Sunderland midfielder would feature in his starting XI.
In quotes published on Liverpool's website, the former Borussia Dortmund boss stated: “Hendo is ready but what we do with that, I don’t know...or maybe I know and I don’t say!”
Atletico Madrid's injury troubles have eased in recent weeks. Manager Diego Simeone has Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata (probably) and Joao Felix available in attack, while Thomas Lemar trained on Monday.
Wednesday's game is finely poised after the first leg. Atleti scored the opening goal through Saul Niguez in the fourth minute and defended their lead for the remainder of the fixture, frustrating Liverpool to keep a vital clean sheet.
However, Liverpool have previous when it comes to overturning deficits at Anfield in the Champions League. There was this one time last season when they lost the first leg of their semi-final to Barcelona, and somehow managed to qualify for the final. The details are , but they played pretty well that night.
Source : 90min