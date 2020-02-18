Jurgen Klopp Issues Jordan Henderson Injury Update Ahead of Atletico Madrid Clash

​Jurgen Klopp has revealed Jordan Henderson is available for Liverpool's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The England international has been absent since suffering a hamstring injury during the 1-0 loss at Wanda Metropolitano three weeks ago, missing the wins against West Ham and Bournemouth and the losses to Watford and Chelsea.

Speaking ahead of the round of 16 fixture, Klopp said Henderson is ready but did not add whether the former Sunderland midfielder would feature in his starting XI.

In quotes published on Liverpool's website, the former Borussia Dortmund boss stated: “Hendo is ready but what we do with that, I don’t know...or maybe I know and I don’t say!”





Henderson's absence has coincided with the Reds' worst run of the season so far, missing the 3-0 defeat at Watford and the FA Cup exit to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. His return is a big boost for the Merseyside outfit, who will also have left-back Andy Robertson - who was rested as a precaution for the 2-1 victory against Bournemouth on Saturday - available.





The Scotsman will almost certainly start, while Adrian will continue to fill in for the injured Alisson, who will miss the Merseyside derby. Xherdan Shaqiri will miss out, though he wouldn't have played a large role even if he was fit.

Atletico Madrid's injury troubles have eased in recent weeks. Manager Diego Simeone has Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata (probably) and Joao Felix available in attack, while Thomas Lemar trained on Monday.

Wednesday's game is finely poised after the first leg. ​Atleti scored the opening goal through Saul Niguez in the fourth minute and defended their lead for the remainder of the fixture, frustrating Liverpool to keep a vital clean sheet.

However, ​Liverpool have previous when it comes to overturning deficits at Anfield in the ​Champions League. There was this one time last season when they lost the first leg of their semi-final to ​Barcelona, and somehow managed to qualify for the final. The details are , but they played pretty well that night.