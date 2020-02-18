Jurgen Klopp Plays Down Importance of Atletico Madrid Clash on His Team Selection This Weekend

​Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp insists next week's Champions League second leg against Atlético Madrid won't be a factor in his team selection when the Reds host Bournemouth on Saturday.





Klopp's side are currently on a two-game losing streak and have lost three of their last four games across all competitions, failing to pick up any points against Watford, as well as being knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea.





Liverpool also lost the first leg of their Champions League last 16 matches against Atlético Madrid , but Klopp has stressed the return match next week will not be a factor in his team selection when the Reds host Bournemouth .

" We will make changes 100 per cent [but] the Atlético game is not in our mind," Klopp said, quoted by the Liverpool Echo . "Saturday to Wednesday is absolutely nothing. It's no problem.





" The Chelsea game is in my mind, how intense it was, who can go again and that is clear. That has nothing to do with the Atlético game.





"It also has nothing to do with the Watford game. You cannot use one game after a lot of good ones and say: 'You don't play because of that one'. It's not like this.

"The boys who played [at] Watford and didn't play Chelsea, they have been constantly training since then and they could show how good they look and they look all really good. They trained well.

"They had different sessions, Bobby (Roberto Firmino) and Mo [Salah] are usually not involved in these sessions a day or two after the game as they are doing recovery so having these sessions helps for sure.

"Trent [ Alexander-Arnold ] as well. We make the decision for Bournemouth, use the information from Chelsea but Atlético has nothing to do with it."

Liverpool still have a 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League table and are unlikely to face any serious threat regardless of this weekend's result.





But Klopp will be desperate to build up some momentum with a win over Bournemouth, who have lost their last five matches against Liverpool by an aggregate score of 17-0.

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!