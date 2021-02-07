Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City: Players Ratings as Alisson howlers gift City three points

Two shocking errors from Alisson and an inspirational display from Phil Foden helped Manchester City extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points, with a 4-1 win over Liverpool.

After a tepid opening half an hour, the game sparked into life when City were awarded a penalty. Fabinho was the guilty party, tripping Raheem Sterling in the box, however Gundogan blazed his spot-kick well over the bar.

After the break, the German made up for his error by opening the scoring. Raheem Sterling was instrumental in the buildup, dribbling past Trent Alexander-Arnold before laying it off to Phil Foden. Although Foden could not convert, Gundogan was there to smash home the rebound and make it 1-0.

Just after the hour mark, Liverpool levelled things up with Mohamed Salah winning and then converting a penalty, following a rare error from Ruben Dias. City did not take long to poke their noses back in front. Foden capitalised on a loose pass from Alisson, intercepting the ball and gliding past several defenders, before pulling it back for Gundogan to smash home.

Alisson's nightmare afternoon continued minutes later when he again gifted the ball to Bernardo Silva who found Sterling in the box, who tapped it into an empty net. Foden then added some gloss to the scoreline with a fine solo effort.

Here are your Reds and Cityzens player ratings from Anfield...

LIVERPOOL

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Alexander-Arnold was impressive in the first half | Pool/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - 3/10 - Probably the worst performance of his career. Had an absolute horror show for the second goal... and again for the third.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 5/10 - Much improved going forward. His defending was meek though, with Sterling getting past him far too easily.



Fabinho (CB) - 4/10 - Challenge on Sterling that led to the penalty was clumsy. Foden also caused him a few problems.



Jordan Henderson (CB) - 6/10 - Defended okay but passing was a bit shaky. Should have got a tackle in on Foden for the second.



Andrew Robertson (LB) - 6/10 - Kept Mahrez quiet but could have offered slightly more in the final third.

2. Midfielders

Jones was a bright spark for his side | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Thiago Alcantara (CM) - 5/10 - Picked up his customary yellow card inside five minutes. Lacked creativity, not completing a single key pass.



Curtis Jones (CM) - 7/10 - Perhaps a little too safe in his passing early on. Contributed to some of his side's best attacks in the second half, putting one shot just past the post.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - 5/10 - Fairly neat and tidy but let the game pass him by somewhat.

3. Forwards

Salah made no mistake from 12 yards | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Mo Salah (RW) - 7/10 - Capitalised well on Ruben Dias' error and converted from the spot.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - 5/10 - Stung Ederson's palms with a fierce strike in the first half. Other than that, very quiet.



Sadio Mane (LW) - 5/10 - Let a great headed chance go begging. Fairly anonymous afterwards.

4. Substitutes

James Milner - 5/10 - His introduction for Jones was a strange switch and Liverpool looked less dangerous after he came on.



Xherdan Shaqiri - 5/10 - Very little of note.



Konstantinos Tsimikas - N/A

MANCHESTER CITY

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Dias' rare error gave Liverpool a route back into the game | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Ederson (GK) - 6/10 - Not a great deal to do. His chances of becoming Brazil's bonafide number one are a lot higher now...



Joao Cancelo (RB) - 7/10 - Took up some great areas in the attacking half-spaces and was solid at the back.



John Stones (CB) - 7/10 - Wonderfully composed in possession. Also defended solidly, registering six clearances.



Ruben Dias (CB) - 6/10 - His error allowed Salah the opportunity to go down and then level things up from the spot, but typically solid otherwise.



Oleksandr Zinchenko (LB) - 7/10 - Another impressive performance. Disciplined defensively and was threatening going forward.

6. Midfielders

Gundogan missed a spot kick for the visitors | Pool/Getty Images

Bernardo Silva (CM) - 7/10 - Involved in some good attacking moves and set up the third goal.



Rodri (CM) - 7/10 - Gave City a solid base with some accurate passing and intelligent defensive positioning.



Ilkay Gundogan (CM) - 8/10 - His penalty was properly awful but he made up for it by scoring not once, but twice after the break as he continued his fine goalscoring form.

7. Forwards

Sterling caused the Reds problems all game | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Riyad Mahrez (RW) - 6/10 - A fairly quiet display. Was a nuisance though, drawing two fouls.



Phil Foden (CF) - 9/10 - A potentially career-defining performance. Genuinely world-class goal and assist.



Raheem Sterling (LW) - 8/10 - Created Gundogan's goal with a mazy dribble. Gave Alexander-Arnold a torrid afternoon.

8. Substitutes

Gabriel Jesus - 7/10 - Added to City's attack. Worked hard.