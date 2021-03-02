Liverpool auction off incredible range of Melwood memorabilia - including iconic 'Champions Wall'

Liverpool bid goodbye to Melwood towards the end of 2020, but fans have the chance to pick up their own piece of history as the club are auctioning off some memorabilia from the old training ground.

The Reds moved into Melwood in 1950, and legendary manager Bill Shankly kick-started a major improvement of the complex which Liverpool called home for 70 years before moving to the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby in November 2020.

Seeing the doors to Melwood close for the final time was an emotional moment for both the club and supporters, but if you head on over to Graham Budd Auctions, you can pick up one (or more) final memento from the famous training complex with more than 360 items on offer to bid on.

Luxury items like the 'This is Melwood' sign (estimated £2,000-4,000) and the famous 'Champions Wall' (estimated price £7,500-15,000) are on offer, but if that's not your style, why not settle for a toilet sign, a set of coat pegs or a collapsible laundry table?!

You can also get your mitts on players' parking signs, boot racks, Jurgen Klopp's handwritten notes and Trent Alexander-Arnold's custom headphones.

There's no limit to the kind of things you can buy, with pretty much everything from inside the training ground up for grabs.

It's just a shame Liverpool didn't start this auction earlier. Maybe they could have used the funds to buy a couple of centre-backs before deadline day?

"This auction is a very special event to mark the end of an important era," Liverpool curator Stephen Done told the club's official website.

"The last 70 years have been a huge part of Liverpool Football Club's rich history, with so many memories and incredible moments to share - and not forgetting all the incredible players that have passed through those doors at the famous training ground during this era.

"Without their tremendous talent and contribution to the club, we wouldn't have such prestigious memorabilia and fantastic memories.



"The items on offer in the auction are both unique and diverse - from the world-famous Champions Wall that greeted you as you entered the main reception area, to the all-important press conference desk that saw news from the club shared with supporters around the globe."

