Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Could Miss Start of 2020/21 Season With Knee Injury

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is a potential doubt to miss the start of next season as a result of the knee injury he suffered against Brighton, with the Reds said to fear ligament damage.





With Liverpool chasing Manchester City’s all-time points record set in 2017/18, Henderson scored early in the 3-1 win over the Seagulls. But a collision in the closing stages left the midfielder in pain and he was replaced by James Milner for the final 10 minutes.





Liverpool fear Henderson has suffered ligament damage

Immediately after the game on Wednesday night, manager Jurgen Klopp had said the medical were awaiting the results of a scan to learn the proper extent of the problem.





“I don’t know what it is exactly but it looks like the knee,” he said. “We will see. We will have to make scans but we know that it’s not nothing, so that’s already enough.”





Henderson appears certain to miss the remaining four Premier League games of the season, which will finish for the new champions with a trip to Newcastle on 26 July. But the Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph both now report of concerns from the club he could miss the start of 2020/21 as well.





At least eight weeks is the estimated recovery time for the type of injury Henderson is though to have suffered. And although that isn’t yet known for sure, it potentially jeopardises his participation when the new campaign kicks off in early September.





The proposed start of the 2020/21 Premier League season is 5 September, less than two months from now. An eight-week layoff, plus training to build up match fitness, would make a return to action in time unlikely.





That would be a huge blow to both Henderson and Liverpool, given the importance of the role he has played in finally breaking the club’s 30-year title drought.





For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!



