Liverpool linked with club-record £90m swoop for Jude Bellingham

Liverpool have been linked with a club-record £90m summer swoop for Borussia Dortmund and England starlet Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham has been terrific since arriving in Germany at the beginning of last season, making 68 appearances in all competitions and consistently ranking as one of his side's top performers.

Despite only just being old enough to buy a pint, the midfielder has already picked up ten senior Three Lions caps too. He was even part of Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020.

Before moving to Dortmund Bellingham was pursued intensely by Manchester United and further Premier League interest could be coming his way in the summer.

As 90min revealed back in September, Liverpool are among those interested in signing the former Birmingham City man, and the Mirror now add that the Reds could even be willing to break their transfer record to sign him.

Dortmund would demand a sizeable transfer fee for one of their star men, whom they signed in a deal rising to £30m. BVB are said to want to triple their investment on Bellingham and the report claims Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is keen that the club spend the £90m needed to make the deal happen.

This would make him Liverpool's record signing, eclipsing the £75m they paid for Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

However, 90min understands that even if the Reds do stump up the cash, Dortmund want to keep hold of Bellingham, particularly with the free-scoring Erling Haaland looking increasingly likely to leave the club at the end of the season.

Haaland was linked with a move away from Signal Iduna Park last summer and this time around it will be even harder to keep the Norway international.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and a host of Premier League sides are all keen on the striker, whose contract is set to expire in 2024.