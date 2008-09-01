Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Liverpool host reigning Spanish champions Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday evening.

The pair played out a helter-skelter five-goal thriller in the reverse fixture two weeks prior. Liverpool raced into a 2-0 lead inside the opening quarter of an hour before Antoine Griezmann's brace levelled proceedings by the 34th minute.

The Frenchman's red card shortly after the restart ultimately swung the tie, which Mohamed Salah won with a penalty 12 minutes from time.

Here's all you need to know about a rematch that has a lot to live up to.

Liverpool team news

An eventful fortnight for Naby Keita - with goals against Atletico and Manchester United - was curtailed by a hamstring injury during Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Brighton on the weekend. Jurgen Klopp strongly hinted Keita would be unavailable, joining a raft of midfielders in the treatment room.

Alongside Liverpool's long-term absentee Harvey Elliott, James Milner's hamstring issues are set to sideline the 35-year-old until the other side of the November international break.

Fabinho is also a doubt as he nurses a knee injury but Thiago Alcantara could return to the squad after taking part in full training last week.

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico won't be able to call upon a pair of players that started the reverse fixture as Griezmann serves his suspension for a straight red card, and his compatriot Geoffrey Kondogbia struggles with a muscle injury.

Thomas Lemar is also a doubt after sitting out the last two games with a thigh complaint. Marcos Llorente, who infamously named his dog after Liverpool's ground following his heroics on Merseyside in 2020, has been sidelined with a muscle injury since a late cameo in last month's matchup.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid predicted lineups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso; Trippier, De Paul, Koke, Carrasco; Correa, Suarez, Felix

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid head-to-head record

These clubs have reached nine European Cup finals between them but only faced each other seven times.

Following a couple of 1-1 draws in the 2008/09 Champions League group stages, Atletico snuck through the following season's Europa League semi-finals by away goals, at Liverpool's expense.

A decade elapsed before the two clubs would meet again, facing each other the 2019/20 Champions League round of 16.

Atletico eked out a 1-0 home win before securing an infamous 3-2 victory at Anfield. Tragically, it won't be the thrilling football that defines that second leg, but the 37 deaths the staging of that match - at the height of the coronavirus pandemic - induced, according to the government's preliminary report on the UK's response to the crisis.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid score prediction

Diego Simeone (left) and Jurgen Klopp have a history of handshakes, or lack thereof, in recent years | Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Both sides come into the fixture riding the crest of goalscoring gluts they would both probably trade for more defensive stability. Either side of their meeting with Liverpool, Atletico Madrid have scored at least two goals in six consecutive matches - but only won half of them.

Liverpool, incredibly, have knocked in at least a brace of goals in 14 of their 15 matches across all competitions this term - yet are in the midst of an unbeaten start to the season Klopp only rates as 'OK'.

In a slugfest the team with the best forward in the world naturally has the edge, but it certainly won't be plain sailing for Mohamed Salah and Liverpool.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Atletico Madrid