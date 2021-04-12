Liverpool vs Real Madrid preview: How to watch on TV, live stream, team news & prediction

Liverpool host Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter final on Wednesday night with plenty of work to do if they wish to advance to the last four.

Real outplayed the Reds in the first leg in Madrid. Liverpool collapsed in the first half of the game and allowed Los Blancos to storm into a 2-0 lead, before Vinicius Junior added a second as the first leg finished 3-1.

Jurgen Klopp's side did manage to come away with an away goal courtesy of Mohamed Salah, however, and are more than capable of causing an upset should they rally for the occasion. The last time Real reached the quarter finals was 2018, when they went on to win the competition.

90min previews an intriguing and unfinished bout.

Where to watch

When is the match? Wednesday 14 April

What time is kick off? 20:00 (BST)

Where is it played? Anfield

TV Channel? BT Sport 2/BT Sport Ultimate (UK), fuboTV (US)

Referee? Bjorn Kuipers

VAR? Pol van Boekal

Liverpool team news

Nathaniel Phillips and Ozan Kabak have work to do to avoid being bullied like they were in the first leg against Madrid, with Los Blancos picking apart Liverpool's youthful backline in the absence of usual central defenders.

Jordan Henderson is still unavailable through injury, while Curtis Jones missed out at the weekend due to muscle problem and is doubtful, but should be available for selection.

Sadio Mane has been out of form of late, but was rested at the weekend and could return on Wednesday.

Real Madrid team news

Vasquez is out for the season | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Zinedine Zidane's side have been similarly plagued by injuries to key players this season and travel to England with a further depleted squad.

Raphael Varane continues to isolate having tested positive for COVID-19, while the already-injured Sergio Ramos has also returned a positive test. Utility man and makeshift right back Lucas Vazquez limped off at the weekend and is out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury, joining fellow right back Dani Carvajal on the treatment table.

Eden Hazard continues to recover from an ankle issue and has not travelled, but Fede Valverde has shaken off a foot injury and made the squad, as has Toni Kroos who was substituted at the weekend.

Predicted lineups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Odriozola, Nacho, Militao, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Recent results

Liverpool

Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa - Premier League (10/4)

Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool - Champions League (6/4)

Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool - Premier League (3/4)

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool - Premier League (15/3)

Liverpool 2-0 RB Leipzig - Champions League (10/3)

Real Madrid

Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona - La Liga (10/4)

Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool - Champions League (6/4)

Real Madrid 2-0 Eibar - La Liga (3/4)

Celta Vigo 1-3 Real Madrid - La Liga (20/3)

Real Madrid 3-1 Atalanta - Champions League (16/3)

Liverpool vs Real Madrid prediction

Klopp needs a response from his side | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

For all of the criticisms of Liverpool and subsequent assumptions that Real Madrid were already through after the first leg, this tie is certainly not over.

A win at the weekend will no doubt spur on the Reds, and Klopp will have drilled it into his men not to produce a repeat of last week's nightmare performance.

Having said that, it has to take something special to beat Real Madrid, who have found their stride in 2021 and look seriously dominant.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid (Real Madrid win 3-2 on aggregate)