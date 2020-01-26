Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Preview: TV Details, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Shrewsbury Town's miraculous recovery against ​Liverpool showed the rest of the footballing world that Jurgen Klopp's men can be stopped. Shrewsbury sucker-punched the Reds with two goals in ten minutes through Scot Jason Cummings to snatch a replay.

It was a startling turnaround as Liverpool have managed to blow away all opponents this ​Premier League season. To see League One Shrewsbury Town have the Reds on the ropes was high drama.

However, don't expect to see any of your favourite players in this replay. Klopp has ignited debate by saying that none of his first-teamers will be playing in the game and Under-23 coach Neil Critchley will be taking charge of the game.

Will Liverpool's reserve side have enough to beat this plucky Shrewsbury Town unit?

Where to Watch

Unfortunately for fans who aren't able to take advantage of the cut-price tickets for the match, the game is not being televised in the UK. International viewers can watch the match via Liverpool's LFCTV GO subscription streaming service. Short highlights will be available on the BBC and BT websites following the conclusion of the encounter.

When Is Kick-Off? Tuesday 2 February What Time Is Kick-Off? 19:45 (GMT) Where Is It Being Played? Anfield TV Channel/Live Stream? LFCTV GO (International) Referee? Andrew Madley

Team News

Shrews boss Sam Ricketts picked up no new injury concerns this weekend during the team's 1-0 loss to Rochdale. The team has only one long-term absentee in the form of 21-year-old right back Ryan Sears. Ricketts will be relying on another quality performance from Josh Laurent, who picked up the man of the match award in the previous game against Liverpool.

As per Klopp's post-match interview, expect a much-changed Liverpool side from their win against ​Southampton. The first team squad will be enjoying the inaugural winter break, resting up to conquer Europe and the Premier League in the final months of the season.

It will be another opportunity for highly-touted Curtis Jones to show his capabilities. He has already shown his talent this year with a breathtaking strike against ​Everton in the previous round.

Potential Lineups

Shrewsbury Murphy; Beckles, Ebanks-Landell, Williams; Love, Goss, Laurent, Golbourne; Whalley, Cummings, Lang Liverpool Kelleher; Williams, Boyes, Savage, Larouci; Clayton, Chirivella, Jones; Elliot, Longstaff, Bearne

Head-to-Head Record

The Shrews square off against Liverpool for the third time ever, with every game coming in the FA Cup.

Liverpool recorded the only victory between the two sides when Roy Evans' Reds secured a 4-0 win, also in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Three members of Liverpool's infamous Spice Boys got the goals - Robbie Fowler, Jason McAteer, and Stan Collymore netting, as well as an own goal sending the Reds to the fifth round.

Recent Form

The form book is grim reading for Shrewsbury fans. Their outstanding result against Liverpool was an anomaly as the Shrews have struggled all season. They last won a game in the league back in December and currently sit 16th in League One. However, their performance against Liverpool shows that they have the capacity to play above their level.

Liverpool have been absolutely sublime this season, reimagining what Premier League excellence is. Blitzing their opponents has become the standard practice and their 4-0 win against Southampton this weekend was expected. It was their 20th consecutive Premier League home win and the odds are certainly in the Reds' favour to progress to the fifth round.

Here are both side's last five results.

Shrewsbury Liverpool Rochdale 1-0 Shrewsbury (1/2) Liverpool 4-0 Southampton(1/2) Gillingham 2-0 Shrewsbury (29/1) West Ham 0-2 Liverpool (29/1) Shrewsbury 2-2 Liverpool (26/1) Shrewsbury 2-2 Liverpool (26/1) Fleetwood 2-2 Shrewsbury (18/1) Wolves 1-2 Liverpool (23/1) Shrewsbury 1-0 Bristol City (14/1) Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United (19/1)

Prediction

There's a palpable sense that there could be a giant-killing in the offing here. By not attending the game, Klopp is setting himself up for a lot of egg on his face. There's negativity around the team and his selection policy, which could filter down to his players.

A lot will depend on who plays for Liverpool, but perhaps more importantly, how Shrewsbury's players deal with the pressure of the spectacle will be the defining factor in the game. If the Shrews play with courage, the youthful Liverpool side could be the one that starts feeling the heat.

Liverpool have sent a message that they don't really care about winning the FA Cup. Will Shrewsbury be able to take advantage?

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Shrewsbury



