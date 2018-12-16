Loris Karius Urges Liverpool to Cancel Contract to Pave Way for Free Move to Besiktas

​Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has pleaded with the Premier League club to cancel his contract when the season ends, so that he can join Turkish club Besiktas on a permanent basis this summer.

The German has not played a game for the Reds since his horrendous display during the 2018 Champions League final, making to crucial errors in the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid. It resulted in manager Jürgen Klopp sending the former Mainz player on loan to Turkey for two years and spending big money on stalwart Alisson Becker.

Karius' loan fee cost the Istanbul club £2.25m and they have the option to buy the 26-year-old for a further £7.25m, provided certain performance-related incentives were met.

Yet according to comments made by manager Sergei Yalcin to Turkish outlet ​Fotospor, the Süper Lig club are unsure if they can afford to retain the German.

He said: “Karius will not be with us next season, his buy clause is expensive and there are a few issues. I do not know the exact details.”

As a result, ​Karius has taken the initiative to go to Reds management and request they cancel his contract in order to secure a free transfer and remain in Instanbul.

The stopper has played 29 games this season for the Süper Lig club and has kept seven clean sheets for Kara Kartallar. Currently he earns £25,000-a-week at the Merseyside club and has one year remaining on his current contract.

With Alisson establishing himself as a key figure for the ​Anfield club, and the signing of former ​West Ham keeper Adrián, there appears to be few opportunities for Karius once he returns. Veteran Andy Lonergan and youngster Caoimhin Kelleher are also currently on the books at the ​Premier League leaders, making it basically impossible for the German to force his way into the first team.

Maybe the right decision for player and club is to let the 26-year-old depart at the end of the season, and with no current suitors for the German keeper, cancelling his deal could be the best move for all parties involved.