Man Utd 1-3 Liverpool: Reds icons win first leg of Legends of the North series

A brace from Chilean winger Mark Gonzalez helped Liverpool beat Manchester United 3-1 in a legends' match at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Reds triumphed in the first leg of their Legends of the North series for charity, with over £1.3m raised for the Manchester United Foundation and 48,777 in attendance.

The two sides will reconvene at Anfield in September.

Patrice Evra and Dimitar Berbatov - who were recently criticised by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola for their comments on his coaching - combined to carve out one of the game's better opening chances, with the Frenchman galloping down the left and freeing his Bulgarian teammate, only for 2005 Champions League final hero Jerzy Dudek to come to Liverpool's rescue.

At the other end, Antonio Valencia - who only left Man Utd in 2019 and retired from professional football last year - made a goal-line clearance to deny Maxi Rodriguez. The Ecuadorian spurned a great chance to break the deadlock shortly after, too.

Shortly after half-time, Liverpool notched themselves in front through Luis Garcia, latching onto Yossi Benayoun's pass and rounding the helpless Raimond Van der Gouw.

Man Utd equalised from the penalty spot soon after through Berbatov after he was brought down by Momo Sissoko, before Gonzalez's excellent free-kick saw Liverpool re-take the lead.

The Reds made sure of victory on the break in stoppage time as United pushed for an equaliser, with Garcia dispossessing Mikael Silvestre and teeing up Gonzalez for his second goal of the afternoon.

Man Utd legends: Van der Gouw, Neville, Johnsen, Stam, Evra, Poborsky, Valencia, Butt, Blomqvist, Saha, Berbatov

Man Utd subs: Fortune, Webber, Pilkington, O’Shea, Silvestre, Brown

Liverpool legends: Dudek, Kvarme, Xavier, Aurelio, Carragher, Pennant, Le Tallec, Diao, Rodriguez, Downing, Voronin

Liverpool subs: Garcia, Benayoun, Kuyt, Sinama-Pongolle, Wright, Sissoko, Enrique, Vignal, Gonzalez