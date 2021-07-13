Nicolo Barella 'untouchable' at Inter despite Man Utd & Liverpool links

Both Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in signing new midfielders this summer, but despite what reports in Italy might suggest, neither are going to end up with Inter's Nicolo Barella.

Barella was one of the stars of Inter's run to Serie A glory last season and boosted his transfer value even further with some outstanding performances at Euro 2020, where he was an integral part of the Italy side who dominated the competition and deservedly got their hands on the trophy.

Barella was excellent for Italy | Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Inter love Barella, but his future came into question by a handful of reports suggesting he could be sold to help balance the books - despite Achraf Hakimi's sale to Paris Saint-Germain doing that job already.

First, we had Tuttomercatoweb suggesting both United and Liverpool were ready to take advantage of Inter's perceived willingness to sell by launching £60m bids for Barella, before La Republicca suggested it was only Jurgen Klopp's side preparing such an offer.

Unsurprisingly, it's all rubbish.

Fabrizio Romano has stated that Inter see Barella as 'untouchable', but you shouldn't even need him to tell you that.

Inter obviously needed to sell earlier in the transfer window, but it was decided that Hakimi would be the casualty. The 22-year-old has joined PSG in a deal worth up to £60m, which has allowed Inter to balance the books and stop thinking about major sales.

Sure, their finances may not be in the best shape, but Inter now have no need to sell and will obviously not jump at the chance to blow up their squad after finally dethroning Juventus.

Inter won't be selling Barella | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

United and Liverpool will have to look elsewhere for their new midfielders, and of the two sides, it's United who seem to have the best idea of what they're doing as talks are already underway with Rennes over a deal to sign teenage star Eduardo Camavinga.

As for Liverpool, interest in Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez and Leicester's Youri Tielemans is expected to come to nothing, leaving the Reds continuing to look for a Georginio Wijnaldum replacement.