Remarkable Stat Shows Liverpool's Struggles Against Lower League Opposition Away in FA Cup

Liverpool's capitulation at League One Shrewsbury on Sunday evening was one of the rare moments of embarrassment for the Reds this season.
Despite leading by two goals just 30 seconds after the second half had begun, the makeshift Liverpool side conspired to throw their advantage away, eventually falling foul of a Jason Cummings brace.
While Jurgen Klopp has taken both the Carabao and FA Cup with a pinch of salt this season, the German will have been left fuming with his side as they imploded at New Meadow against third-tier opposition.
But this is not as rare a sight as Reds supporters may have hoped. While it seems staggering to think that the world champions were stumped by League One minnows Shrewsbury, this has been an all too frequent occurrence for the Reds in the 21st century.
In fact, courtesy of Opta,
Liverpool
Liverpool have failed to win away at third-tier opposition in the FA Cup in 12 of their last 14 matches.#FACup reaction— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 26, 2020
Source : 90min