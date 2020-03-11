The Remarkable Stat That Proves Just How Impressive Atlético's Victory Over Liverpool Was

Cor, now that was a game of football.

Amid fears of a global pandemic, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid played out an enthralling Champions League contest in the second leg of their round of 16 tie at Anfield on Wednesday night.

A first-half header from 'Mr Clutch' Gini Wijnaldum cancelled out Saul Niguez's early opener in Madrid before Roberto Firmino gave the Reds a 2-0 lead on the night in the opening stages of extra time. Surely that would see the reigning champions through, right? I mean, had Atléti even had a shot on target before Firmino's strike?

Step forward, Adrian.

The Spaniard handed the resolute visitors the advantage once more after gifting Joao Felix possession before Marcos Llorente fired home, with the substitute - who had just three career senior goals coming into Wednesday's clash - scoring an expertly-taken second to leave the demoralised hosts with a task that not even the Anfield crowd could help them achieve.

A late Alvaro Morata finish secured a 3-2 Atleti win on the night and progress for Los Rojiblancos into the quarter-finals - coronavirus permitting.

But Diego Simeone's warriors hadn't merely knocked out the European Champions, they'd only gone and handed Jurgen Klopp his first defeat in a European two-legged tie since his arrival in October 2015. Oh, and that whole 42-game unbeaten run at Anfield thingy, well, that came to an end as well.

The atmosphere that comes with a brisk spring night on Merseyside has literally made the task of beating Liverpool over two legs impossible since Klopp's arrival.

The Reds had been successful in their previous ten ties over two legs in European competition, a streak that extends back to the early Europa League days with the German at the helm.

From the 4-3 comeback victory over Borussia Dortmund to the 4-0 win over Barcelona in last year's Champions League semi-final, Klopp's men have had the feeling of invincibility about them over two legs as a result of their imperious home form.

It's a stat that proves just how impressive and unlikely Atlético's victory was on Wednesday night, especially considering no one expected them to come and play, let alone score thrice.