The Starting XI Liverpool Should Pick to Face Atletico Madrid at Anfield

Amid all the concern over the spread of the coronavirus, which continues to force more football to be postponed or played behind closed doors, Liverpool's Champions League round of 16 second leg against Atletico is going ahead with a full house. It may be one of the last European ties to do so for a while.

​Expect an electric atmosphere as Anfield tries to match the example set by the fans at the Wanda Metropolitano three weeks prior in order to get Liverpool over the line in Europe once again.





But who's fit, who's in contention to play and who should Jurgen Klopp be playing from the off? Here's 90min's picks to overturn the 1-0 deficit...

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Adrian (GK) - With Alisson out, Adrian San Miguel - the Spaniard who has spent most of his senior career outside of his homeland - will deputise once again. Upon signing this summer as Simon Mignolet's replacement, few would've expected the former Betis keeper - who featured just five times for West Ham in 2018/19 - to play as many as 17 games in all competitions by mid-March.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - ​Liverpool's creator-in-chief. No player in the Reds lineup comes close to matching the young right back's key passes and crossing stats, though he has just one assist in the Champions League thus far. Atleti will sit deep and try to stifle his output. Finding a way through will be key to keeping alive Alexander-Arnold's dream of three Champions League finals in four seasons as a professional footballer.

Joe Gomez (CB) - Barring any unforeseen last-minute fitness issues, Gomez will partner Virgil van Dijk in central defence. Following Watford's success, teams have taken to targeting Van Dijk's defensive partner - whether Gomez or Lovren - in recent games. The England centre back has proved a tougher mark than Lovren, however, while he was also one of Liverpool's better players against Atleti last time out.

Virgil van Dijk (CB) - The reigning UEFA Men's Player of the Year could face an uncomfortable evening (literally) up against the notoriously physical Diego Costa, if the former Chelsea striker is used by Diego Simeone. No defender has won more aerial duels in the Champions League than Van Dijk this season.

Andrew Robertson (LB) - Robertson was left out of the home win over Bournemouth largely as a precautionary measure, while the deputising James Milner became the hero of the day with his game-saving goalline clearance. Expect Roberston to return for Atletico's visit, with Klopp confirming the Scotsman's fitness pre-game.

Midfielders

Jordan Henderson (CM) - Liverpool have missed Henderson's drive and leadership in a way that might have seemed absurd just weeks ago. For a battle that will be taxing both physically and mentally his inclusion is essential in Klopp's engine room. The relatively short layoff time means it's unlikely Henderson will need to be eased back in, after resuming full training earlier in the week.

Gini Wijnaldum (CM) - With Fabinho struggling for form in recent outings and attack the imperative on Wednesday night, Klopp may just opt to leave the Brazilian out in favour of placing either Wijnaldum or Henderson at the base of his three. Wijnaldum's ability to hold onto and move the ball (as well his experience of shining on big European night) might just make him a perfect fit against Atleti.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (CM) - Liverpool have had some trouble in finding chinks in the armour of teams who defend deep with discipline - most notably in the first leg against ​Atleti. With Simeone's team surely set to play the same way, if not even more defensively (at least initially), Klopp may consider using Oxlade-Chamberlain or Naby Keita to add a little more verticality to his midfield. The former Arsenal man is the Reds' second-top Champions League goalscorer this season (3), with all his strikes coming against Genk.

Attackers

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Ahead of Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool's top European scorer in 2019/20 is Salah (4). The Egyptian has adapted his game further this season and has been forced to learn to play more with his back to goal. With 20 goals over the last three Champions League campaigns, he remains Liverpool's biggest threat.

Sadio Mane (LW) - A frustrating evening at the Wanda Metropolitano saw Mane hooked at half time. After a start to the season that saw him tipped as many people's Player of the Year, the 2019 Golden Boot winner has gone through a subdued patch. His hospital pass-cum-assist for Salah against Bournemouth at the weekend was his first assist of the year in all competitions. There is a feeling that he is due a big performance.

Roberto Firmino (ST) - Like Mane, Firmino has not been at the tip-top of his game of late but barring the recent trio of defeats, it hasn't really mattered. Stats over his lack of goals may do the rounds on the internet, but no Liverpool player can offer the same things as Firmino in the role he plays.