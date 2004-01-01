Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals 'flexibility' was key to beating Atletico Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold said Liverpool learnt lessons from their previous encounter with Atletico Madrid in order to beat them 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The England right-back grabbed two first-half assists in an impressive display at Anfield, with the victory far more routine than the 3-2 win they picked up at the Wanda Metropolitano last month.

Alexander-Arnold told BT Sport that the Reds not only stayed true to themselves, but adapted as the game went on in order to kill the tie and secure their place in the last 16 with two games to spare.

"We stuck to our game plan. Obviously it changed when they went down to ten men, we had scored two early goals. It's similar to how the game went in Madrid. We learnt our lesson from where that game went. We were able to see it through and dominated the game," he said.

"We know what kind of team they are, they want to suck you into their way of playing. We stuck to what we are good at - kept the ball, moved it quickly and created opportunities."

Fabinho returned to the Liverpool starting lineup following their 2-2 draw with Brighton at the weekend, and this allowed the Reds to be more fluid and cause real problems for Atletico.

"Me and Mo [Salah] have got a really good understanding at the minute, things are flowing quite naturally," Alexander-Arnold added.

"[Jordan Henderson] pushed forward up the pitch today with Fab back in the team, but we were told to be flexible, not just be in set positions. We created confusion for the opposition."

Next up for Liverpool is a trip to high-flying West Ham in the Premier League. If they can avoid defeat in the capital, they will set a new club-record for games unbeaten in all competitions.