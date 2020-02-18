Virgil van Dijk Confident Liverpool Can Overturn Atletico Madrid Deficit

​Virgil van Dijk has said that Liverpool are still feeling confident despite their Champions League round of 16 first leg defeat to Atletico Madrid, but acknowledges that it is going to be an extremely tough test in the second leg on 11 March.

Liverpool lost 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday, and looked pretty toothless as they failed to break down Diego Simeone's well-oiled machine.

However, Van Dijk is confident that the loss won't hurt them in the long-term, and they are more than capable of producing a turn around at Anfield.

He said (via the Liverpool Echo): " It’s going to be a difficult game first and foremost. But we should be confident.





“We can’t let this defeat bring us down in any way at all. We’re never happy with losing. It’s been a while, as well, but we’ve got to keep going and we have to believe in ourselves like we always do.”

Saul Niguez scored the only goal of the game inside the first five minutes, which immediately put ​Liverpool on the back foot. ​Atletico have been accused by fans of influencing the referee with over-the-top antics and incredible home atmosphere.

Van Dijk admitted that they were prepared for the way Atletico were going to behave, but it was their fault for giving them an early initiative.

“We expect it to be like this," he said. "First of all with the goal we gave them something they can hold on to. The fans helped them, it’s a difficult atmosphere for the referee as well to be out there.





“I managed the game as good as possible and everyone is jumping around you. Everyone has to deal with them. We’re frustrated we lost but still have another 90 minutes.





“They got help from the fans, their manager was fired up with the fans. We expected it. But it started with the goal we conceded.





“We had to be patient, but they showed it over the last couple of years it’s very difficult to score goals here and to break them down. We tried it but unfortunately it didn’t happen.”