Watford vs Liverpool Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

​Liverpool head to Watford on Saturday evening as they continue their charge towards a maiden Premier League title.

Should the Reds take the three points, they will break a league record for most consecutive wins, surpassing Manchester City's total of 18 back in 2017.

Watford on the other hand have suffered a huge comedown after initially having a new manager bounce under Nigel Pearson. The Hornets sit second from bottom and will be desperate to cause an upset in order to climb out of the relegation zone.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 29 February What Time Is Kick Off? 17:30 (GMT) Where Is it Played? Vicarage Road TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event Referee? Michael Oliver

Team News

​Liverpool continue to be without captain ​Jordan Henderson, who suffered a hamstring injury in the Champions League game against Atlético Madrid. Nathaniel Clyne and Xherdan Shaqiri are also still missing.





​James Milner is set to return to the squad this weekend, after being rested as a precaution against West Ham. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could also come into the starting 11 after his impressive cameo off the bench helped Liverpool turn around a 2-1 deficit against the Hammers.

​Watford have just the one man missing, with right back Daryl Janmaat still ruled out with a knee injury.





Ismaila Sarr could also come back into the team after starting on the bench against Manchester United following his come back from injury.

Predicted Lineups

​

Watford Foster; Mariappa, Cathcart, Kabasele, Masina; Capoue, Hughes; Sarr, Doucouré, Deulofeu; Deeney.

Liverpool Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah; Firmino, Mané.



Head-to-Head Record

Watford have played Liverpool 33 times, with the Reds leading the head-to-head with 24 wins to their opponent's five.



The Hornets have beaten Liverpool just once in the 21st century, with that win coming in a 3-0 home thumping back in 2015. Current Man Utd striker Odion Ighalo bagged a brace in the victory.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-0 win to Liverpool, with ​Mohamed Salah scoring twice despite a strong away performance from Watford.

Recent Form

​Watford have been enduring a really torrid run of form, with their bubble being burst after an impressive start under Nigel Pearson. A recent 3-0 loss to United summed up their woes, and things only get tougher this weekend.

Liverpool have been in shocking form. Instead of winning every single one of their games, they have instead won just five out of their last six in all competitions, as they lost 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano just last week. Sort it out, Jurgen.

Watford Liverpool Manchester United 3-0 Watford (23/2) Liverpool 3-2 West Ham (24/2) Brighton 1-1 Watford (08/2) Atletico Madrid 1-0 Liverpool (18/2) Watford 2-3 Everton (01/2) Norwich 0-1 Liverpool (15/2) Tranmere 2-1 Watford (23/1) Liverpool 1-0 Shrewsbury (4/2) Aston Villa 2-1 Watford (21/1) Liverpool 4-0 Southampton (1/2)

Prediction

It's just so hard to bet against Liverpool. It could actually be a tricky game for the Reds, and Watford will undoubtedly make it difficult for them in front of their home crowd. But it's Liverpool. They have so much quality and are simply relentless - they will find a way. Expect a record breaking evening for the Reds.

Prediction: Watford 0-2 Liverpool