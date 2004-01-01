 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

4 things we learned from Liverpool's pre-season friendlies with Sevilla and Las Palmas

Takeaways and analysis from Liverpool's pre-season friendlies against Sevilla and Las Palmas, including thoughts on Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and more.
Source : 90min