Alisson blasts Liverpool for 'lack of attitude' in Real Madrid defeat

Alisson Becker said there was a 'lack of attitude' shown from Liverpool during their second leg defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

The Reds went into the game at Santiago Bernabeu with a mountain to climb having lost the first leg 5-2 at Anfield, and they didn't get remotely close to climbing it - losing 1-0 on Wednesday night thanks to a Karim Benzema goal.

One player who did impress in the second leg was goalkeeper Alisson. The Liverpool number one made a string of fantastic saves on the night - the most notable being to tip a long-range effort from Eduardo Camavinga onto the crossbar.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Alisson said he was proud of his efforts at the Bernabeu and rather disappointed with his teammates'.

"I’m wearing the Liverpool shirt, I’m going to play against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. The least I have to do is give my best. So that’s my thought, I believe I did my best, I leave here with a clear head. And now speaking as a team, we have much more to do. And this season of ups and downs, every moment had its reason.

“We had injuries, I think we don’t like to talk about it in football. We’re not going to use it as an excuse, but the injuries certainly hurt us. Now we only have one player left out, so that’s no longer an excuse. It’s been like this for over a month now.

“We had a fantastic, incredible game against United. Soon after, an inexplicable game against Bournemouth. And against Real Madrid, it’s not that we played badly, but we didn’t play enough to tie the game. There was a lack of attitude, a lot was lacking on our part.”