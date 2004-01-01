 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Andy Robertson gives 'scary' prediction on Trent Alexander-Arnold's new midfield role

Andy Robertson has backed Liverpool teammate to succeed as a midfielder after being played in the role by England manager Gareth Southgate during the international break.

Andy Robertson has backed Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold to succeed as a midfielder for England.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards