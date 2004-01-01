Antonio Rudiger explains how Real Madrid mounted comeback against Liverpool

Antonio Rudiger has explained that scoring quickly after going two goals behind was key to Real Madrid's comeback win over Liverpool.

Real Madrid staged a hugely impressive comeback at Anfield on Tuesday evening in their first leg round of 16 tie, coming back to win 5-2 after conceding two goals in the opening 15 minutes.

Speaking to the press after the game, ex-Chelsea defender Rudiger explained why Vinicius Junior's first of his two goals, scored seven minutes after Darwin Nunez had given Liverpool a shock 2-0 lead, proved to be key to the win:

"It's crazy. I saw during the match that we still believed in it, but to come back like that is just crazy.

"We told ourselves we just needed one goal - and we did that quickly. After that we were back in the game. I've never experienced a night like tonight in football."

Los Blancos turned on the style in the second half, having gone into half-time at 2-2, with Eder Militao giving them the lead before Karim Benzema added two more before full-time.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti was keen to stress that, despite the emphatic win, the tie is not over yet: "The first part of this tie went well, and in the second leg, we have to think that we have to fight and suffer."

"It’s not done. Liverpool suffered in the second half, but in the first half we suffered. Overall, I am satisfied because the game was good."