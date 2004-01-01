Arne Slot makes Mohamed Salah prediction following opening day goal

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot made a striking prediction about Mohamed Salah and his physical edge following his goal against Ipswich.
The Reds began the 2024/25 season, Slot's first at the helm since replacing Jurgen Klopp, with victory in Saturday's early kick-off at Portman Road.
Diogo Jota broke the deadlock on the hour mark before Salah came up with the second and final goal of the afternoon.
That strike meant Salah has registered a hugely impressive 300 goal contributions in his 350 appearances for Liverpool.
At the age of 32, it would be easy to assume that Salah should be on the decline, but Slot revealed post-match he has been impressed by how the Egyptian carries himself.
"If I see what he does to keep his body as it is to be ready to play every game, then I think there are many more years inside of him to play," Slot said of Salah.
"But I'm looking now at Brentford [next Sunday] and not at the end of the season! I don't believe in individuals, I believe more in the team. Mo can score goals because of good runs from other players, or because of buildups from the team. So I think Mo also needs the team."
Source : 90min