Arthur makes long-awaited return from injury for Liverpool Under-21s

Arthur Melo completed a full 90 minutes for Liverpool Under-21s on Saturday as he steps up his return from a thigh injury.

After joining on loan from Juventus during the summer, Arthur has managed just one 13-minute appearance for Liverpool and has been unavailable since suffering a thigh problem in October which ultimately needed surgery.

Things are moving in the right direction for Arthur, who managed a full 90 against Leicester Under-21s on Saturday as he looks to prove his fitness to manager Jurgen Klopp.

It was his third appearance for the Under-21s this season and the second against the Foxes, with the first coming back in September as he attempted to build up his match fitness following his summer move.

Arthur was on the bench for the first two Premier League games of his time at the club but has not been available since, although that could be about to change after he successfully completed a full competitive match.

Towards the end of January, Klopp revealed he was expecting Arthur back in team training in 'two or three weeks', and while the Brazilian may be a few days behind that schedule, it seems as though he will be back with the senior side in the near future.

Midfield has been a tricky position this season for Liverpool, whose senior starters have struggled for large parts of the campaign.

The emergence of young Stefan Bajcetic has eased the pain somewhat, and Arthur's imminent return to action could provide a welcome boost as well.