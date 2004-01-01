Atletico Madrid to beat English sides to Caglar Soyuncu free transfer

Atletico Madrid have agreed terms with Caglar Soyuncu over a free transfer to the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium this summer, sources have told 90min.

The defender's contract with Leicester City expires at the end of the season and terms over a new deal have not been agreed.

90min first reported in January of Atletico's pressing interest in Soyuncu on a Bosman deal, while Los Rojiblancos initially had hope of even signing him that month.

The Turkey international ended up remaining at the King Power Stadium, but 90min understands he is now set to sign a pre-contract agreement with Atletico ahead of a summer move.

Sources say that Liverpool and Newcastle United were among several English sides who expressed an interest in Soyuncu, but talks failed to advance and so he will be heading to Spain instead.

Soyuncu was also the subject of offers from clubs in Germany and Italy.

The centre-back arrived at Leicester from Freiburg in 2018, breaking into the starting XI a year later as a replacement for Man Utd-bound Harry Maguire.

His impressive performances in the 2019/20 season saw him voted into the PFA Team of the Year, while he was part of the Leicester side that won their first ever FA Cup one year later, starting in the final against Chelsea.

However, Soyuncu has since fallen out of favour with manager Brendan Rodgers, making just four appearances in all competitions this season.