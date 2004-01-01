 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Bayer Leverkusen chief 'trusts' Xabi Alonso to snub Liverpool & Bayern Munich interest

Bayer Leverkusen director Fernando Carro stresses his confidence towards keeping Xabi Alonso amid interest from Liverpool & Bayern Munich.
Source : 90min