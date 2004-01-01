Borussia Dortmund to stand firm over Jude Bellingham transfer valuation

Borussia Dortmund will not relent in their valuation of Jude Bellingham despite allowing his family and advisors to talk suitors, sources have confirmed to 90min.

The midfielder's immediate future remains unclear and he is due to hold talks with Dortmund in the coming weeks to confirm his plans.

The 19-year-old currently has two years left on his contract, but Dortmund have outlined their hope that he could stay until 2024 with a new deal, making him the highest paid player in their history. It would also include a release clause that would be much less than his current market value, which is estimated at €150m (£133m).

Sources have confirmed to 90min Dortmund would indeed demand a club-record sale in order to sell Bellingham this summer - Ousmane Dembele's €144m transfer to Barcelona stands is the highest fee they've ever received.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid have all been in talks with Bellingham to lay out their plans for him. The trio are very much seen as his preferred destinations as and when he decides to leave Dortmund.

As 90min has confirmed, all three of Bellingham's main suitors believe that talks have gone well and are happy that they have put compelling cases to him, his family and advisors.

Real Madrid chief scout Juni Calafat, who has masterminded all their recent big names signing such as Vinicius Junior and Aurelien Tchouameni, has been central to their pursuit of Bellingham and is understood to have met with his father in London on Tuesday.

Sources close to Real have not confirmed this meeting, but did reveal Calafat had met him previously and this is a common scenario ahead of a possible transfer.

Meanwhile, sources close to Dortmund have told 90min that they hope to know Bellingham's choice by Easter.

