Bournemouth vs Liverpool - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

Liverpool will look to build on their emphatic win against Manchester United last weekend when they take on a struggling Bournemouth side in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side are enjoying a return to Premier League form recently and many feel that they still have a great chance of making it into the top four at the expense of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Bournemouth come into this one bottom of the Premier League table pn goal difference and they are many people's favourites to stay there, or at least to remain in the bottom three.

Here is all you need to know about the match between Bournemouth and Liverpool.

Where are Bournemouth vs Liverpool playing?

Location: Bournemouth, England

Bournemouth, England Stadium: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium Date: Saturday 11 March

Saturday 11 March Kick-off Time: 12:30 GMT / 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

12:30 GMT / 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT Referee: John Brooks

John Brooks VAR: Tony Harrington

Bournemouth vs Liverpool H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Bournemouth: 0 wins

0 wins Liverpool: 5 wins

5 wins Draws: 0

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Bournemouth: LDWLL

LDWLL Liverpool: WLDWW

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool on TV and live stream

Bournemouth team news

Jefferson Lerma and Hamed Traore were both ruled out of the Arsenal defeat with injuries but they are expected to be fit to face Liverpool. There is also a slim chance that Bournemouth could be getting Ilya Zabarnyi, Marcus Tavernier and Lloyd Kelly back from injuries.

Matias Vina, David Brooks and Junior Stanislas will all be out of this one and it will be intriguing to see if Gary O'Neil puts Lerma and Traore straight back into the starting lineup or not.

Bournemouth predicted lineup vs Liverpool

Bournemouth predicted lineup (5-4-1): Neto; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Stephens, Zemura; Ouattara, Billing, Rothwell, Traore; Solanke.

Liverpool team news

The injury situation for Liverpool is much the same as it was when they came into the Manchester United game. Thiago, Luis Diaz and Calvin Ramsey are all absentees for the trip down south.

Arthur Melo is also not expected to play any part here as his strange spell at Liverpool continues. Joe Gomez and Naby Keita are doing what they can to recover from minor injuries but they are unlikely to be risked here. Klopp has the Real Madrid game in mind.

Liverpool predicted lineup (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool score prediction

The idea that Liverpool were getting back towards their best had a lot of credibility even before the humiliation of Manchester United at Anfield, so it is really hard to envisage anything other than an away win here.

Confidence will be flowing and the same cannot be said for Bournemouth. O'Neil will likely have been targeting other fixtures to pick up points, rather than the visit of Liverpool. It could be another big win for Klopp's side.

Prediction: Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool