Brighton confident of finalising new Kaoru Mitoma contract

Brighton are hopeful of agreeing a new contract with Kaoru Mitoma before the end of 2023 amid interest from Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona and Napoli, 90min understands.

Source : 90min