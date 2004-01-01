Carlo Ancelotti braced for Liverpool response after Anfield victory

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has warned his side that their Champions League last-16 tie against Liverpool is not yet over, despite their comprehensive victory at Anfield on Tuesday.

Los Blancos roared to a 5-2 victory in one of the most entertaining Champions League games in recent memory, with Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema both netting twice and Eder Militao heading home as well.

The result clearly puts Real in a comfortable position ahead of the second leg, but Ancelotti has insisted his team cannot afford to think this tie is done and dusted already.

“It was not easy, especially seeing how the game started," Ancelotti said after the game. "We did not lose confidence, and little by little we took control of the ball, and were always effective in attack.

“The first part of this tie went well, and in the second leg, we have to think that we have to fight and suffer.”

He added: “It’s not done. Liverpool suffered in the second half, but in the first half we suffered. Overall, I am satisfied because the game was good.”

For striker Benzema, the result was a signal of Real's intent this season.

"We played with personality, we produced goals - we want this Champions League again," the Frenchman said. "And that produced a match which was lovely to play in and for those who were watching.

"We started a little poorly. We knew that the Anfield fans were going to put us under pressure but after those first 15 minutes we saw the true Real Madrid. Football at this level is hard. They started better than us but this was a big game and we were ready.

"When you know it's a vital game and you're 2-0 down you want more. A goal can change any game and that's what happened from Vinicius Junior today. I want to thank our fans here, they were our 12th man all night. We'll need them again in the second leg and we'll need to produce a great match in the Bernabeu."