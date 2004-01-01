Carlo Ancelotti explains why Liverpool clash is 'more complicated' for Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has stated that Real Madrid's second leg clash with Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League is 'more complicated' for his side than the Reds.

Real Madrid head into the game with a commanding 5-2 aggregate lead thanks to their win at Anfield a few weeks ago. Braces from Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema, and a goal from defender Eder Militao, earned the win for Ancelotti's side after they'd initially gone two goals down in the opening 15 minutes of the game.

Despite Jurgen Klopp stated that he believes Liverpool have a 'one percent' of qualifying for the next round, during his pre-match press conference Ancelotti was quick to insist that his side must not be complacent on Wednesday evening.

"Mentally, the game tomorrow is more complicated for us than Liverpool. Liverpool have to come full-on, to get the best they can from the first minute to the last, no matter what happens," Ancelotti said.

"The first leg result creates doubts in us in that sense. We will try to be at our best from the first minute, but it is inevitable that we have more doubts than our opponents.

"The message is quite simple: there are no calculations. We have to play the best way we can. Our idea is not to calculate, but to repeat the open match that we had in the first game. We certainly won’t play thinking that we have an advantage in the score.

"It will be open and we want to play our best attacking football. Liverpool will come here and try to turn the tie around. We don’t only think of defending. No, we think more about attacking."

