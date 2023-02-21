Champions League fixtures today - your guide to Tuesday's games

The most thrilling period in the footballing calendar began in rather tame fashion last week as the Champions League knockouts got under way.

Just five goals were scored in the opening four round of 16 first legs, but the tight nature of each of the ties - barring Club Brugge vs Benfica - means it's all to play for in the reverse fixtures.

The excitement will hopefully be ramped up this time around with fans being treated to a pair of highly-anticipated knockout ties on Tuesday night as last season's finalists do battle at Anfield and Europe's hottest outfit travel to a hostile German environment.

It's bound to be a frantic night, and here's 90min's guide to both fixtures.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Tuesday 21 February

2022/23 has been bleak for Liverpool thus far, but they were able to mitigate a tricky group and progress into the round of 16. Supporters feared the worst when they were beaten 4-1 in Naples on Matchday 1, but the Reds then rattled off five successive victories to advance in second place behind Napoli on head-to-head.

The draw wasn't exactly kind to them as they were paired with their continental arch-nemesis; a side they haven't beaten since 2009. Liverpool are winless in their last six outings against Real Madrid, most recently losing the 2022 Champions League final to Los Blancos in Paris.

The holders' defence began rather seamlessly in the group phase before faltering down the stretch. Nevertheless, they acquired 13 points from their six games to beat out RB Leipzig to top spot.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid team news

While Liverpool could be without Darwin Nunez for Tuesday's first leg, the visitors have been dealt a huge double injury blow in the build-up to the contest.

Both Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni have been ruled out through illness for Real Madrid, leaving Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos poised to join Luka Modric in midfield.

Carlo Ancelotti will also be without Ferland Mendy, but his counterpart has to deal with the absences of Thiago, Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid on TV and live stream

United Kingdom

Kick-off Time: 20:00 (GMT)

20:00 (GMT) BT Sport 1

BTSport.com

United States

Kick-off Time: 15:00 (ET) / 12:00 (PT)

15:00 (ET) / 12:00 (PT) Paramount+

VIX+

Canada

Kick-off Time: 15:00 (ET)

15:00 (ET) DAZN

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli

Location: Frankfurt, Germany

Frankfurt, Germany Stadium: Deutsche Bank Park

Deutsche Bank Park Date: Tuesday 21 February

Napoli's majestic domestic form translated over to the continental stage as they won their opening five group encounters in scintillating fashion. Their matchday one victory over Liverpool and 6-1 rout in Amsterdam were two of the most impressive performances by any side in the group.

Despite falling to a slender defeat at Anfield on matchday six, Luciano Spalletti's side topped Group A with 15 points to set up a last 16 tie with the current Europa League holders.

Eintracht looked down and out after they picked up just a point in their two meetings against Tottenham midway through the group, but they rattled off back-to-back victories against Marseille and Sporting CP to progress as runners-up.

A 2-1 victory in Lisbon on matchday six meant they advanced at the Portuguese side's expense.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli team news

Eintracht boss Oliver Glasner has very little to be concerned about on the injury front ahead of Napoli's visit. Only Eric Dina Ebimbe will miss out.

Hrvoje Smolcic and Aurelio Buta are poised for recalls to the starting XI, with Glasner set to retain his 3-4-2-1 set-up with Randal Kolo Muani leading the line.

As for Napoli, they similarly boast a clean bill of healthy but Giacomo Raspadori's muscular injury has ruled him out of Tuesday's game. Their dynamic duo of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will likely be joined by Hirving Lozano down the right, with Piotr Zielinski regaining his place in midfield.

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli on TV and live stream

United Kingdom

Kick-off Time: 20:00 (GMT)

20:00 (GMT) BT Sport 2

BTSport.com

United States

Kick-off Time: 15:00 (ET) / 09:45 (PT)

15:00 (ET) / 09:45 (PT) Paramount+

VIX+

Canada