 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Cody Gakpo: Liverpool move after failed Man Utd transfer was 'best decision for me'

Cody Gakpo has revealed he held talks with Manchester United over a transfer in the summer of 2022, but his move to Liverpool that winter was the 'best decision' for him.
Source : 90min