Colombian police search forest for Luis Diaz's father after kidnapping

Police confirm they are searching a forest in Colombia for the missing father of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz. He was kidnapped over the weekend along with Diaz's mother, who has since been rescued by authorities.

Colombian police have confirmed they are searching a forest in a bid to find Luis Diaz's father, who was abducted recently.
Source : 90min