Darwin Nunez injury: Liverpool forward withdraws from Uruguay squad

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has withdrawn from the Uruguay squad for this month’s international break as a result of what is thought to be an ankle injury.

Nunez was among the players called up for the trip to east Asia for friendlies against Japan and South Korea. Instead, the 23-year-old will stay in England to recover at Liverpool’s training ground.

No official reason has been given for Nunez’s withdrawal, but reports have suggested that he suffered a cut to his ankle when Liverpool lost against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Nunez has had a slightly hit and miss debut season since his club record £85m transfer from Benfica last summer. His 14 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions isn’t a bad return but will fall well short of the tally he managed during his breakout campaign in Portugal in 2021/22.

Eight Premier League goals in 20 games is also a disappointing number, especially when the Uruguayan arrived in England at the same time as Erling Haaland, who remains on course not just to win the Golden Boot but set a new single season Premier League scoring record.

Nunez has, however, found the net against Manchester United (twice), Arsenal, and Newcastle, as well as four times in the Champions League.

Liverpool have long-term faith in the Uruguayan and will bid farewell to long-serving veteran Roberto Firmino when his contract expires at the end of the season.

